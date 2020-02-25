Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods: how is your relationship a year after the scandal?

Share it:

You won't believe it, but it's been twelve months since the famous Kardashian scandal known as Tristan Thompson kisses Jordyn Woods, and that's how things are now between her and Kylie Jenner.

You have the right to feel as much grandmother as you want because, yes, it has been a year (ONE YEAR!) Since the biggest Kardashian scandal ever known came to light: Kylie Jenner's best friend and Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend have an 'affair'. Don't you remember this story? We make a quick summary.

Before Kylie Jenner created such a cool squad with Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel, she had a friend who even lived with her. His name was Jordyn Woods. His friendship was great until one day, during a Valentine's Day party, he kissed with him, at that time, the sister of the businesswoman's boyfriend Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson. Obviously, it was a drama of epic proportions, since afterwards they were all fights, ‘unfollows’ on Instagram, etc. The clan broke their relationship with the former best friend of the family's little girl and continued with their lives. Here is a video summary:

And now, after about 365 days since that incident, we know exactly how Kylie Jenner is facing this situation.

Kylie Jenner talks about Jordyn Woods' drama a year later

According to Us Weekly, ‘‘ Kylie has been doing well since her relationship with Jordyn ended. He loves to go out with his group of friends, since he feels very comfortable and complete with them. Although not everything was easy at first: ‘‘ He felt in the middle of the situation. But in the end she and her family are very close. It was they who suggested that she stay away from her friend, since they had the mentality that, once you have betrayed, you can always do it again. The situation not only damaged the relationship between the two of them, that of the entire clan as well ’.

However, they also claim that Kylie continues to miss certain things about Jordyn, although the damage he has done to his family is heavier than the relationship. "The businesswoman has in mind that time heals everything, but now is not the time," the source concludes.

In short, the thing does not look good for them. And the truth is that we understand Kylie perfectly. As soon as you lose confidence in a relationship (of whatever type) it is better to pick up the knives, leave and let time pass to see if you can recover. Time will tell what will happen with this drama …

