Kyle Walker Hosts Orgy At Home After Calling To Respect Quarantine

Kyle Walker, Manchester City player, has been caught for organizing an orgy in his home in the midst of quarantine, shortly after posting a message on their social networks asking their followers to adopt the measures taken by the British Government and respect confinement. However, as revealed by one of the prostitutes hired for the daily orgy The Sun, the footballer himself was the first to break the rules.

The citizen club right back took advantage of the time locked up at home to hire two prostitutes for approximately 2,200 pounds, and accompanied by one of his close friends, hold an intimate meeting at your home.

Louise McNamara, a 21-year-old prostitute told The Sun, "I work with an agency in Manchester. My boss called to let me know that there was a high-level customer looking for someone attractive"

"I went by taxi from Manchester to the address and the driver dropped me at the doors of his apartment. Then his friend came up to me and greeted me. There was another girl in the car. I didn't know who he was at the time but I saw some photos"

"On the one hand, Kyle is inviting strangers to his house to have sex, and on the other, he advises everyone to be careful and safe. He's a hypocrite and he puts people at risk"

The Manchester City player after seeing himself in the middle of the hurricane generated by this news has come out and has apologized To all Manchester City fans and to all citizens for having committed this irresponsibility: "I want to take this opportunity to publicly apologize for the decisions I made last week.. I understand my position as a professional footballer and what it entails as an example of behavior, "says Kyle Walker.