Kyle MacLachlan says whether or not he will be in Villeneuve's 'Dune'

Kyle MacLachlan has revealed whether or not he will be in the remake of 'Dune' that he is currently preparing Denis Villeneuve. MacLachlan starred in the 1984 adaptation that David Lynch made the work of Frank Herbert. While the movie now has a cult audience, it wasn't exactly what Herbert fans expected when it hit theaters. Villeneuve have always felt one of those enthusiasts for the novel that never felt that the film did justice to the source, although he also praised the work Lynch did to make it the best possible at that time.

While Kyle MacLachlan is delighted with the ideal of the new version, he has made it clear that he will not make a cameo in the film. When asked about the possibility, he flatly denied it. He then praised Denis Villeneuve and has already expressed interest in what the young actor Timothée Chalamet will do with the character that he played at the time, Paul Atreides.

The remake of 'Dune' is currently in the postproduction process. MacLachlan, who has praised the Canadian's new production, and on several occasions, has not yet seen any piece of the film, but this is stated:

"Timothée I think he will do a fantastic job, I am anxious for the vision he has."

Then he defended his friend David Lynch, and noted that his version had "a very specific vision (…) This will be something completely different, I'm sure. Why not make both defend themselves on their own merits?"

The actor has not seen anything of the footage of the new version, but the privileged sources that have had occasion ensure that it is spectacular what will come with the new adaptation. The material has been compared with franchises such as 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'Star Wars'. So it is normal the expectation that Herbert's followers have for this project. We already saw a promotional image and the movie logo was leaked.

'Dune' will hit theaters later this year, so in the coming months we will have new images. However, Villeneuve seems to be hiding everything his project can. We have only been able to see some filtered images that recently surfaced. Anyway we will have to wait.