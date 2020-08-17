Kyle MacLachlan and other guest stars in the cast farewell video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days, the season finale of Agents of SHIELD has been aired: in the meantime, the YouTube channel of the show has shared with fans a farewell video, with a series of exceptional guest stars.

The various actors that make up the cast of Agents of SHIELD they decided to publish farewell messages on their social pages, while at the bottom of the news you can see a video with the final table read of the series. In addition to Chloe Bennet, Clark Gregg, Henry Simmons and Joel Staffer, the film features guest stars such as Kyle MacLachlan and Costance Zimmer, who helped the actors in reading the script of the thirteenth episode of the seventh season, episode entitled "What We're Fightning For". As you could imagine, the movie has had a remarkable success among fans of the series, the video has in fact exceeded 130 thousand views in a short time, in the numerous comments on the page we can read the goodbye messages of the fans towards the characters who first appeared in 2013.

In Italy, in order to see the conclusion of the show, we will have to wait for the next 28 August, the date on which the thirteenth episode will be broadcast. will air on Fox, Sky channel. If you haven't seen it yet, we report the final trailer of Agents of SHIELD.