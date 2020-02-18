Kurt Russell's son sounds like Snake in the Rescue remake in New York

Share it:

Although we do not know much about the advances in production, the restart of Rescue in New York It is still underway by Leigh Whannell, director and screenwriter who has created Saw, Insidious and The Invisible Man.

The last update Whannell wanted to share responds to who would be the ideal candidate to star in this reimagining of the classic 80's action film directed by John Carpenter.

"Card to Wyatt Russell would be the most logical movement considering the fans", said the filmmaker, giving some hope to the possible sasaplanding of the son of Kurt Russell, protagonist of the original film, to play Snake Plissken.

"Snake Plissken is part of the people and their childhood and adolescence. He is very close and dear to them. So I will treat it very carefully"he added when addressing the theme of the main character.

At the moment Whannell is the scriptwriter of this restart and also affirms that the door is open to a possible negotiation that will make him the director of the project, but for the moment that has not officially happened and no other name sounds to occupy the position.

Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will be the producers and will have John Carpenter himself as executive producer, because nobody better than him to supervise the project and what they do with a work that he managed to burn in the popular culture of the 80s and The classic action cinema.

In the original tape we saw how the island of Manhattan became a maximum security prison during the last thrashes of a great war between the United States and the Soviet Union. In that place the Air Force One falls thus ending the president kidnapped by a group of prisoners. The person in charge of his rescue is a former member of the special forces played by Kurt Russell.

Source.