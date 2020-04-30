Kurayukaba: the protagonists of the intriguing anime show themselves in a first video

Share it:

It was December 2018, the date on which Shigeyoshi Tsukahara is Twiflo they launched themselves into a Kickstarter campaign to give shape to a distinctly steampunk themed animated project which should also have been followed by a VR project, a work that from the first moments was able to attract a lot of interest around itself.

You also want for a rather modest fundraising campaign – there is talk of just $ 20,000 -, the two teams quickly reached their goal, later announcing that work on production had finally started. Since then, water has passed under the bridges and for a long time the staff has remained in total silence, completely absorbed in his work.

The wait has been very long but apparently we can finally get a first idea of ​​what the production will be. In fact, a first promotional video dedicated to the work was shown on Youtube, a video through which you can see who will be the protagonists of the production, as well as some of the settings that will be the backdrop for the events narrated. The trailer also clearly showed the peculiar design style and the excellent work put in terms of animations, with a result that has been able to enhance many users.

