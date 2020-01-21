         'Kung Fu': the mythical series will make the leap to the cinema by the director of 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw'

Share it:

Hollywod's interest in 'Kung Fu', the legendary 70's series starring David Carradine, does not stop growing. A few months ago the launch of a female reboot for the small screen was confirmed and now its jump to the cinema from the hand of David Leitch, the director of 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw'.

At the moment there is no screenwriter, but soon they will sign someone not to lose Leitch, who was also behind titles like 'Deadpool 2', 'Atomic' or 'John Wick'. The latter was co-directed with Chad Stahelski, which assumed control of the franchise after the departure of Leitch.

Released in 1972, 'Kung Fu' told the story of a martial arts master He leaves China after the death of his teacher and travels through the Old West peacefully until someone provokes him, which used to happen very often. Surely this point of power quite a bit in the movie taking someone like Leitch behind the camera.

Universal tries to resume the path of success

Behind this new 'Kung Fu' is Universal, company that has chained lately are huge box office failures like 'Cats' and 'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle'. He is very much in need of another great success and surely they hope they found him here.

By the way, this will not be the only adventure in the martial arts of Leitch, since it also has a new version of 'Operation Dragon' in development, one of the most celebrated titles of Bruce Lee.

