Kun Agüero's stand up in his live broadcasts: an outrageous goal cry and a reaction that went viral

Agüero plays online with Rubius

Sergio Aguero He continues with his recovery after the operation he underwent on his left knee due to a torn meniscus that he suffered on June 22. Thus, for the moment he still cannot collaborate from the grass in the step by step of the Manchester City in the Champions League: on Friday they eliminated Real Madrid and next Saturday they will play against Olympique de Lyon for the quarterfinals of the competition in Portugal.

Meanwhile, it continues to generate a furor with your live broadcasts through the Twitch platform, a hobby in which he drank during the stop for the coronavirus and thanks to which, at 32 years old, even the public little affection for football in his role as a streamer reached the public.

Thus, Kun's adventures in front of a computer are permanently viralized. A few days ago, for example, he got angry with those who insisted that he play FIFA again, on the Play Station. And its occurrence was shared by countless users on the networks.

Agüero's anger because he does not understand his followers

Well, in the last hours the appearances of the striker who emerged in Independiente caught the attention of his followers. For example, another tantrum because he did not understand the users with whom he interacted.

"It's a theme. You are idiots, instead of telling me it's a song, you tell me ‘Mamichula, Mamichula Mamichula’ and I think they say to me ‘Mamichula’. You have to be an asshole, Mom, ”he joked.

His forays into two popular games were also widely commented: League of Legends and Fall Guy. About LOL, he said "this game is a drug." And in the other formed a duo with Rubius, popular Spanish YouTuber.

As he learned on the way to play Kun put together a show, appealing to terms or insults commonly used in Spain and dispatched with a goal shout that emulated those issued in his best conquests with the Argentine team.

Agüero's reaction after the explosion in Beirut

Another video of him widely shared in recent days was that of his curious reaction to the explosion in Beirut, which occurred on August 4. The gunner usually makes current comments and in this case, while finishing a drink, he said: "Che, did you see the bomb that exploded in Lebanon? Mother". Then, he finished the contents of the container in a single gulp and blurted out, without further ado: 'Well, let's go' to play '".

In his broadcasts, for example, Kun was able to confirm that the relationship between Jorge Sampaoli and the national team's leaders at the 2018 World Cup in Russia did not end well. How? analyzed detail by detail the video of the celebration of Sampaoli in the second goal of Argentina against Nigeria; that of Marcos Rojo, who led to the passage from Albiceleste to the direct elimination phase. In the filming, which quickly became viral, the former Independiente is seen stopping the video at the moment in which the native of Casilda begins his crazy career, always facing the rostrum.

"That makes? What are you doing sir, where are you going? Where are you going? I ran to the side where we are, where are you running to the other side, where are you going? ", teases in the first instance. There he returned to play, and pressed the pause when the current coach of Atlético Mineiro rehearsed the jump. "That makes? But what does he do? ”, She prodded him again.

His profile as a streamer also caused him to be “challenged” more than once by Lionel Messi when he detected him broadcasting at night or when he once did so at a time when he had warned the Barcelona star that he planned to carry out work on kinesiology.

