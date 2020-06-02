Kun Agüero's birthday party in England: curious souvenirs and a luxurious gift

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the UK's mandatory quarantine, Sergio Aguero he spent his birthday in a big wayWithout much company of course, but with various greetings from loved ones and some awesome gifts.
This Tuesday, the bf player celebrated his 32 years and he was none other than his girlfriend, Sofia Calzetti, in charge of organizing a different celebration for him due to the distancing by his family and friends.
The first gesture that the couple had Kun for the striker it was to surprise him with a cake as soon as 0 o'clock was made in England and a meeting through the platform Zoom with his parents and siblings, who all sang happy birthday together despite being on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
It was there that Omen received his first gift: an emotional album that included moments with his closest people such as his son Benjamin or even Lionel Messi. In addition, each of them dedicated a message to the Kun, wishing you congratulations and expressing your love for him. The last pages of the book are full of photos of the couple, such as their vacation in Dubai or their stay in Manchester.
The next day, the scorer woke up surrounded by balloons, garlands and with a huge number 32 on his bed. At lunchtime, they ate a barbecue in the best Argentine style and it was there that the Kun received a luxury present: a personalized grill with your name and signature carved on the sheet. It is from the brand Gaucho grill, a national firm based in London.
When the thirty-two candles were blown again, the sweet table appeared decorated with private souvenirs containing animated images of Omen along with some of his famous phrases that in recent times set trends due to the popularity that the footballer acquired as streamer on the platform Twitch. "Eye to yew" or "Chetiado" are some of the expressions that can be read in the coverage of desserts.
"Happy Birthday my love! It is the second time we spend together and I am happy that it is. I wish you all the happiness in the world and I hope to make you have a nice day despite the situation, anyway I wanted to prepare a super birthday for us. I love you immensely "was the message he dedicated to him Calzetti on his Instagram account.
Among the hundreds of greetings received, Agüero highlighted some on his social networks such as that of his colleagues and friends Nicolás Otamendi, Javier Mascherano, Luciano Galetti, Gabriel Jesus, Maxi Rodriguez, among others.
Add Comment