Kun Agüero paused in his rehabilitation to enjoy a luxurious yacht with his girlfriend

Agüero paused in his recovery to rest with his girlfriend on the beaches of Spain

(IG: @soficalzetti)

Sergio Aguero you don't want to waste time and take advantage of every second. He did it a few weeks ago, his knee injury was barely confirmed when he went to Barcelona to have surgery, and he did it now, to enjoy a well-deserved getaway with your girlfriend on the beaches of Spain.

Is that the Kun he didn't relax from the June 22nd when he suffered the rupture of the external meniscus of his left knee before the Burnley by the date 30 of the Premier League. It was there that, the next day, the striker was already in the Catalan capital to meet with the Doctor Ramón Cugat, an eminence in the field of orthopedic surgery and traumatology, and 24 hours later already go through the operating room.

From there, the scorer of the Manchester City he worked against the clock to recover as soon as possible in order to be able to be in the return collision for the round of 16 of the Champions League before him Real Madrid (August 7th). However, the Argentine decided to take a few days off to enjoy with his partner, Sofia Calzetti, of a yacht ride in Garraf, some beaches belonging to the Municipality of Sitges near Barcelona, ​​while the rest of the squad is on license after having finished the league.

He was the couple of Kun who uploaded images to his Instagram account in which the couple is seen on the steps of a ship in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. In addition, the lace of 22 years He also shared a photo of her posing on the deck of the luxurious ship in bright sunshine, in tune with the hot weather hitting Europe at this time of year.

Kun's girlfriend shared the images of both above the luxurious yacht

(IG: @soficalzetti)

For almost four weeks, Omen he stays in a hotel in Barcelona to be close to his doctor and carry out the first part of rehabilitation, in which he attends physiokinesiotherapy daily and complements it with gym work. Once this stage is completed, it will return to Manchester to place himself under the orders of J's technical and medical corpsosep Guardiola.

However, the Pep He released a disturbing forecast about the possibility that his player reaches the commitment for the Champions League. "I don't think it's possible", responded to the query about the chance of being able to align the former Independent as a starter against Merengue.

Agúero underwent surgery on June 24 and is excited to be in the clash against Real Madrid for the Champions League

(@aguerosergiokun)

We will have to wait to see if the Kun makes a full recovery for the crossing that will take place in the Etihad Stadium Or if your coach prefers to protect you and count on him for the next key to be held in Lisbon. For this, the Citizens they must assert victory by 2-1 they got in the Santiago Bernabeu and break against the mystical cup of his rival.

