 Kumail Nanjiani reveals his inspirations for Kingo at Eternals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Men’s Health magazine has dedicated a special article to the actor Kumail Nanjiani Following the brutal physical change that the actor has experienced following his involvement in Marvel Studios' "Eternals." The article, in which there is also a photo report in which the actor parodies other action films, including "Immortal Wolverine", offers some curiosities about the negotiations that occurred at the time between the actor and the studio.

Apparently, the actor first met with Marvel Studios to talk about the movie in late 2018, but this was not the first time that Nanjiani tried to enter the Marvel world. He previously tried his luck with secondary characters, and in fact, years before his work in the series "Silicon Valley", the actor auditioned to appear in the series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", something he did not get and that he recognized left him destroyed.

Some time later, seeing that other comedy actors – genre in which he had been moving – such as Chris Pratt and Paul Rudd became superheroes, he acknowledges that he began to consider the idea of ​​being part of the Marvel universe.

It was an impossible dream. But I was very strategic about it.

The actor was clear about his goal, and acknowledges that rejected papers as a secondary in other comic projects, given the concern that this would prevent him from taking a leading role in another superhero movie.

I don't want to be only part of a Marvel movie; I want to be a Marvel superhero.

Finally, in the same year he won the Oscar for his script "Big Sick", he joined to "Eternals". In this one he plays Kingo, and recognizes for the magazine that his main inspiration for playing the character was the John McClane version of Bruce Willis in "Crystal jungle" (1988).

That movie is about life or death, and Eternals is also about life or death. I told myself, ‘How can a character make jokes but still have tension, and not make him feel like he is making fun of everything?’.

Regarding her interpretation, the director of the film, Chloé Zhao, acknowledges that she also gave her quite a wide sleeve:

He wanted Kumail to be free to interpret his character, especially his physique.

Nanjiani then decided to take inspiration, on the physical level, from Hrithik Roshan, a very blockbuster Indian actor who plays the superhero Krrish in a series of films: “I went to my coach and said:‘ I want to look like this guy '”, recognizes Nanjiani.

Via information | Men’s Health