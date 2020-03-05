Entertainment

Kumail Nanjiani explains why the heroes of The Eternal live on earth

March 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
In a recent interview actor Kumail Nanjiani explained that his character in The Eternal Marvel Studios will not be exactly as we know it in comics. Now he gives new details about the heroes of the movie and about his arrival on earth.

The Eternal are an alien race in eternal dispute with The Deviants, a dangerous force that eventually ends up reaching our planet with the intention of not leaving a puppet with a head. Nanjiani explained that his character and his allies are sent to earth thousands of years before the events of the film to protect humans.

"We are sent to earth thousands of years before to protect it from those monsters, The Deviants, much of the action takes place in the present. At that point we have already been on earth for a long time".

It is not usual for actors to give information about the plot of UCM films so openly, but this detail may not be more relevant than knowing that these protectors have always been there.

In passing, the actor also spoke again about his character and how he decides to go unnoticed by becoming a Bollywood movie star, who will have a great performance with a dance scene during the film.

