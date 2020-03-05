Kumail Nanjiani explains why the heroes of The Eternal live on earth

Share it:

In a recent interview actor Kumail Nanjiani explained that his character in The Eternal Marvel Studios will not be exactly as we know it in comics. Now he gives new details about the heroes of the movie and about his arrival on earth.

The Eternal are an alien race in eternal dispute with The Deviants, a dangerous force that eventually ends up reaching our planet with the intention of not leaving a puppet with a head. Nanjiani explained that his character and his allies are sent to earth thousands of years before the events of the film to protect humans.

"We are sent to earth thousands of years before to protect it from those monsters, The Deviants, much of the action takes place in the present. At that point we have already been on earth for a long time".

My character, for instance, is like 'OK we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.' So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity. We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star. – Kumail Nanjiani – Secrets of Eternals (@Eternalsnews) March 4, 2020

It is not usual for actors to give information about the plot of UCM films so openly, but this detail may not be more relevant than knowing that these protectors have always been there.

I remember the first time I went to rehearsal I walked in and there were all these South Asian people … I was so moved immediately. I was like, 'Oh my God, we went from none of us (in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) to so many in one scene. – Kumail Nanjiani – Secrets of Eternals (@Eternalsnews) March 4, 2020

In passing, the actor also spoke again about his character and how he decides to go unnoticed by becoming a Bollywood movie star, who will have a great performance with a dance scene during the film.