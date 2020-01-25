 Kumail Nanjiani confirms that he has finished filming Eternals and more images of the set in London

Share it:

The movie "Eternals" Marvel Studios is already finishing its main photography, and in fact some actors have finished their scenes, as is the case with Kumail Nanjiani, who during his visit to the program of Jimmy Kimmel He commented that thanks to that end of filming, he has been able to break the diet for the first time in a year and eat pizza and cakes.

We have known for some time that the production of the film is about to end and it seems that it will do so with the filming of that great sequence of action that are shooting in London and in which some of the main actors of the cast are participating, such as Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Gemma Chan (Sersi) and Lia McHugh (Sprite). Now we receive more images from the filming done on the night of this Thursday Thursday 24. Remember that it is said that it would be a scene (SPOILER: select the text to see it) orchestrated by Druig, a trap with which the Eternals are revealed to the entire world and that leads to a great battle between the Eternals and the Deviants (FIN SPOILER).

Although we have not seen them in any image in London, it is said that Angelina Jolie (Thena) and Salma Hayek (Ajak) have also been this week in Camben shooting the film.



































