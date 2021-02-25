Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear: Yuna inspira una hermosa figura a escala

The company F:NEX announced the release of a 1 / 7th scale figure based on the character Yuna of the multimedia franchise of And Kuma And Bear for next October.





The figure features Yuna, the main protagonist of the popular franchise based on a series of light novels, and is inspired by the illustration from the first volume of the literary work. The clumsy design of the costume has allowed the company to focus on other aspects such as the level of detail of its accessories and its facial expression, however, the most prominent detail is that the bear costume can be retired, leaving Yuna wearing only her pink underwear. In this alternative form of the product, special attention has been paid to details such as your hair and skin tone.

The product is 220mm high, will be priced at 18,800 yen (about $ 180), and is available for pre-order on the dealer’s official site (link) in the period from February 25 to April 28 of this year.

Sobre Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear

It is a series of light novels written by Kumano and illustrated by 029. Kumano began publishing the novels on the website Shousetsuka ni Narou in 2014, and later the publishing house Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began its publication on paper in May 2015. The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. EMT Squared, under the direction of Yuu Nobuta and scripts written by Takashi Aoshima, released in October 2020. The production of a second season is confirmed.

© Kumanano / Shufu to Seikatsusha / Kuma Kuma Bear Production Committee