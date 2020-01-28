Kubo and Bleach will be present at AnimeJapan 2020! Ad in sight?

Share it:

In 2001 the mangaka Tite Kubo gave birth to Bleach, one of the comics that would stand out most over the following decades. The popularity obtained was such as to receive films, video games and a long-lived anime that, however, did not completely adapt the manga story. A new scenario however, it opens up a bright future for the franchise.

For Bleach, there were no announcements at the Jump Festa, but fans did not stop asking loudly for a return of the anime from Tite Kubo's opera. With the AnimeJapan 2020 for the franchise there could be a great opportunity. At the Japanese fair to be held on March 21st there will also be an internship completely dedicated to Bleach to celebrate 20 years of anniversary.

However the news does not stop there because, together with a short teaser that you can see in the tweet below shared by AIR NEWS, it has been revealed that it will be Tite Kubo is also present to announce a new job. No other details have been mentioned, although it is likely that the project will be linked to Bleach and not to the author's other franchises. The panel will be entitled "Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Work Presentation" and the two voice actors Masakazu Morita and Ryotaro Okiayu, the editor of Weekly Shonen Jump Hiroyuki Nakano and the comedian Yoshiyuki Hirai will also be present.

The chances of Bleach receiving an anime therefore begin to increase, although a future with a spin-off or a light novel cannot be ruled out. Bleach fans, red circle the date of March 21st.