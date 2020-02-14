Entertainment

Krysten Ritter will star in a new series of killers

February 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Is named Nahnatchka Khan and has created a series that has several platforms eager to be able to take over the broadcast. The screenwriter who presented the comedy 'Apartment 23' to the world – aired in 2012 and with Krysten Ritter as June, a roommate who embodied anyone's worst nightmares – repeats with the actress in this new series of murderers That looks most succulent.

According Deadline, the actress who rose to fame for her role in the marvelita series Jessica Jones, will be the protagonist of this new series of Khan which focuses on a female serial killer. The media adds that potential buyers include Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, FX and HBO Max. That is, all major leagues have seen their potential.

Universal Television is behind the project that is based on a book entitled 'Serial Killer Anonymous' From the writer Charles Warady. The story is about a spiritual program called 'Serial Killer Anonymous' that consists of twelve steps and takes place in a hidden cabin in the forest of Kentucky. In this program we will see a total of twenty assistants who attend "rehabilitate" with the help of a nurse. Gathered in a basement, they talk in detail about their murders and forge a trust in order to cure their dysfunctions. But a member of the group is not at all convinced and will want to stop the therapy at any cost, causing hunters to become prey.

This dark comedy will have Ritter as the discordant serial killer who does not seek to rehabilitate herself, to Khan as director and to Angela Lamanna (Channel Zero) as a screenwriter. The project does not yet have an official title or release date. Neither channel, but we will be attentive.

