Kroos: "If we can help workers and areas in the club, it makes sense to give up part of our salary"

The German Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, has pointed out that "it is possible that it was not translated correctly or that some do not want to understand" what he said about the salary cuts to the footballers and has clarified that he sees "logical to give up" part of his salary.

It is possible that it has not been translated correctly or that some do not want to understand.From the first moment, my opinion you know me well, is this: if we can help workers and areas in the Club, it is logical to give up part of our salary, something that It has been verified today. – Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) April 8, 2020

The clarification of the German came a few hours after Real Madrid announced that the players and coaches of the first team had accepted a reduction of 10% of their salary due to the absence of activity due to COVID-19, a reduction which could reach 20% if the competitions were not finally resumed and the season had to be terminated.

Last Tuesday, Kroos referred to that possible salary cut as "a donation in vain" And he positioned himself in favor of paying "the full salary and doing sensible things with it," he said on the SWR Sport podcast 'Steil Extra!'.

In this sense, he advocated that each one make the decisions that he considers convenient in this situation. "We are all asked to help where necessary, and there are many places where it is necessary", commented the midfielder, who has a foundation to assist sick and terminally ill children.

