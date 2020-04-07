Kroos, against the reduction of salary: "It is a donation in vain or for the club"

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been shown against a salary cut for the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, since it involves "a donation in vain", and has positioned itself in favor of paying "full salary and making sensible things with it"

"A pay cut is like a donation in vain, or to the club"he pointed out to the podcast of SWR Sport 'Steil extra!'. "I am in favor of paying the full salary and doing sensible things with it," added the German player.

In this sense, he advocated that each one make the decisions that he considers convenient in this situation. "We are all asked to help where necessary, and there are many places where it is necessary"said Kroos, who has a foundation to assist sick and terminally ill children.

Moreover, the 2014 world champion showed worried for the "global soccer system". "Many clubs lack planned income. It also depends on how long everything stops. If, for example, the game returns in May, solutions will surely be found. If it takes until winter, I think some will not. That would change football as we know it, "he said.

Finally, Kroos believes that the transfer markets will take the hit of the pandemic. "It is questionable whether such sums can still be paid. I think they will arise many problems"he concluded.