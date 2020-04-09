Kristen Stewart, a myth of contemporary cinema

Born on April 9, 1990, Kristen Stewart started as a child prodigy with Jodie Foster, reached the top as a teen star thanks to the phenomenon 'Twilight', became an indie legend with 'Adventureland', and has been enshrined as a great actress for her particular method in films by directors such as Woody Allen, Olivier Assayas or Kelly Reichardt.
1
Mother there is only one
Australian Jules Mann worked as a script writer for years and years before debuting behind the camera as a director with 'K-11' (2012), a prison film about a music producer who ends up behind bars and has a terrible time under the yoke of a transsexual played by Mexican actress Kate del Castillo. Yes, the same one that arranged for El Chapo to interview Sean Penn.
two
The parent
Jules separated from her husband John Stewart, a television producer, after 27 years of marriage. The divorce has yet to be consummated, but it was a blow to Kristen, who has three siblings: Cameron, Taylor, and Dana. The first natural, and the others adopted.
3
FINCHER FILED IT
At the age of nine, after appearing in some films such as 'The safety of objects', he locked himself in 'The Panic Room' (David Fincher, 2002) with Jodie Foster, who played his mother. There is no doubt that it has been a benchmark for her.
4
THE DISMELENE
On the red carpet of 'La casa' (Mike Figgis, 2003), with a long mane. Dennis Quaid and Sharon Stone were parents this time.
5
GRINDING IN SUNDANCE
He presents at the Sundance Festival 'Speak' (Jessica Sharzer, 2004), the first film he stars in, at the age of 13, playing a girl who does not speak because she has been raped. At the beginning of the festival I was wearing Dunkin 'Donuts T-shirts, I finished it with this one from the CBGB.
6
OF SHAKES
Promoting the most childish 'Mission without permission' (Bart Freundlich, 2004) with his castmates, Corbin Bleu and Max Thieriot.
7
THE DISMELENE II
In the premiere of 'Little People' (Griffin Dunne, 2005), a film that he presented at the Tribeca Festival alongside the beloved Paz de la Huerta.
8
ANOTHER FAMILY CINEMA
On the red carpet of 'Zathura, a space adventure' (Jon Favreau, 2005).
9
THE MESSENGER
In the L.A. Comic Book and Science Fiction Convention (2007), where he went to talk about the movie 'The Messengers' (Danny and Oxide Chun Pang, 2007), one of oriental horror.
10
WILD
Very blonde in the presentation of 'Towards Wild Routes' (2007), the Sean Penn film in which he appeared alongside Emile Hirsch.
eleven
FIRST BOYFRIEND
One of the first photos with Michael Angarano, first official boyfriend, at the Chateau Marmont (2007). They met filming 'Speak' (2004), dating until 2009, when the actor starred in the seminal 'Gentleman Broncos' (Jared Hess, 2009).
12
GRINDING IN SUNDANCE II
With Eddie Redmayne, with whom he starred in 'The Yellow Handkerchief' (Udayan Prasad, 2008), a remake of a 1977 Japanese film in which William Hurt and María Bello also participated.
13
RIVALS AT THE MTV AWARDS
September 7, 2008. The 'Twilight' phenomenon had started, which would last over five films, until the last one was released in 2012. Angarano was still an official boyfriend, but Pattinson would eventually prevail.
14
Our covers
Between December 2008 and November 2009, we took good note of the phenomenon that had vampirized teenagers from around the world.
fifteen
GRINDING IN SUNDANCE III
In full twilight maelstrom he shot 'Adventureland', Greg Mottola's ultra-classic teen, which he presented at the Sundance Film Festival alongside his co-stars, Jesse Eisenberg, Margarita Levieva and Martin Starr. A cult classic that marks the beginning of Kristen's conversion into a great actress on the fringes of Hollywood.
16
WITH TONY SOPRANO
Along with the longed for James Gandolfini in the presentation of 'Welcome to the Rileys', by Jake Scott (2010).
17
ROCK'N'ROLL
With Dakota Fanning, he starred in the underrated biopic 'The Runaways' (Floria Sigismondi, 2010). In the photo also with the real Runaways, Joan Jett and Cherie Curie.
18
THE RUPTURE
Her relationship with Robert Pattinson went to hell, shortly before the premiere of the last film in the saga and after a slip with Rupert Sanders (photo), its director in 'Snow White and the legend of the hunter', which was widely aired by the press .
19
KRISTEN AND KIRSTEN
Presenting 'On the Road' (Walter Salles, 2012) with Kirsten Dunst at the Cannes Film Festival.
twenty
COME BACK FAILED
After the notorious breakup, there was an attempt to fix things between Kristen and Robert Pattinson. But it could not be.
twenty-one
MON CHER OLIVIER
Kristen coincides with Olivier Assayas on July 23, 2013 in a fashion show by Chanel, the brand of which the actress is the image. A fundamental meeting. Assayas, one of the most respected French filmmakers, will direct it in the masterful 'Journey to Sils Maria' (2014) and 'Personal Shopper' (2016), two contemporary classics that are the beginning of Kristen's maturity as an actress.
22
GRINDING IN SUNDANCE IV
Posing with Robert Redford, the founder of the Sundance Festival when the presentation of 'Camp X-Ray' (Peter Sattler, 2014), in which he gives life to a military woman destined for Guantanamo, where he befriends one of the prisoners.
2. 3
MY FRIEND ALICE
Assistant, close friend and fundamental support in the worst moments, Alicia Cargile was the first known girlfriend of Kristen Stewart, although the actress, very jealous of her private life, did not want to confirm or deny it until long after the photo, which was taken on January 23, 2015.
24
THE OTHER ALICE
Kristen Stewart participated in 'Always Alice', Julianne Moore's Oscar Drive. Here they are seen together in black Chanel in a parade in July 2015.
25
COCO C'EST MOI
With Karl Lagerfeld, designer of Chanel, who has her as his top muse. Kristen has already starred in half a dozen campaigns for the brand of which she is already an icon, she has even brought Coco Chanel herself to life on a couple of occasions.
26
ULTRA GUAPA
Promoting 'American Ultra' (Nima Nourizadeh, 2015), a stoner action comedy that meant his reunion with Jesse Eisenberg.
27
To Caesar what is Caesar's
Thanks to her perfect performance of Juliette Binoche's assistant in Olivier Assayas' 'Sils María', which earned her many accolades, she became the first American actress to win a César in French cinema.
28
The ambiguous Kristen
In an interview for Nylon magazine (August 2015), he claimed for his right not to have to define himself as gay, bisexual or straight. A rejection of all labels.
29
IN LOVE IN PARIS
Surprised with the French singer Shoko through the streets of Paris. Two months later they met at a Cannes Festival party, but they did not greet each other. Each one went its own way.
30
WOODY ALLEN MOMENT
Again with Jesse Eisenberg, and three go, filming with Woody Allen that 'Café Society', which would end up inaugurating the Cannes Festival. A delightful entertainment in which only the light of Vittorio Storaro overshadowed Kristen.
31
GRINDING IN SUNDANCE V
With the highly respected director Kelly Reichardt and the revelation of Lily Gladstone, again at Sundance, presenting the wonderful 'Certain Women'.
32
Variety notes the change
Variety magazine dedicates a beautiful cover to it with an eloquent headline: 'The Reinvention of Kristen Stewart'.
33
Movie buff icon
Film Comment consecrates her as an icon of cinephilia by dedicating this cover to her in which she wears the 'Personal Shopper' dress.
3. 4
With Steve Martin
Laughing at the veteran comedian in a presentation of 'Billy Lynn', Ang Lee's unfairly underrated movie.
35
New girlfriend
In September 2016, Kristen stated that she had returned with Alice in the British edition of Elle, but soon another relationship began with the singer St. Vincent.
36
Like a Rolling Stone
In the Rolling Stones' Ride 'Em On Down' clip.
37
Molando at Sundance VI
This time she went to the Sundance Festival as a director. 'Come Swim', his debut behind the camera, could not be more unexpected: an experimental short connected to neuroscience and starring non-professional actor Josh Kaye, for whom he used special software that transformed his own paintings into images.
38
'I'm So Gay Dude'
The actress is already declared decidedly homosexual on Saturday Night Live, addressing the newly elected Donald Trump himself, who dedicated a series of unkind tweets to him when he separated from Robert Pattinson. The 'I'm So Gay dude' he delivered looking at the camera has been left for posterity.
39
On the cover of Sight & Sound
After the American cinephile consecration that made the cover of Film Comment, came the British cinephile consecration that made the cover of Sight & Sound. Goddess of cinephilia on both sides of the Atlantic.
40
By Mario Testino
The famous photographer had already immortalized her naked and with a towel for her famous series, and in March 2017 she portrayed her again, front and back, for V Magazine.
41
Victoria's Secret Angel
Her last known relationship, with which she has been spotted buying vegan kibbles and green smoothies, is Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell.
42
Radical change of look
Kristen Stewart surprised to appear shaved at the presentation of 'Personal Shopper' in New York.
43
The superposter
One of the many promotional posters of 'Personal Shopper' that run on the Net. In this case, the work of illustrator Tula Lotay. A marvel.
. (tagsToTranslate) Movies
Add Comment