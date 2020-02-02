Kristen Bell explains the end of the series

Share it:

The NBC series that in Spain we can see through Netflix has come to an end. Season 4 has put the finishing touch on a series that mixes fantasy and comedy as few and we hope that its success will not stop growing in the coming years, like all really special products. Its protagonist, Kristen Bell, He has talked about the outcome for The Enterteinment Weekly. Needless to say, then come SPOILERS.

In a comic-bittersweet ending, Eleanor decides to leave Good Place and pass through the colored door, dissolving into bright particles. Then, we see how one of these particles falls to the earth, on the shoulder of a person, and drives him to do something good. This was explained by its protagonist.

I think everyone's particles fall. They reassessed the way you enter Good Place with all those manufactured tests and, once you're inside, you can celebrate being there as long as you want. I think that's when it's allowed to end it. You do it by becoming that little particle that goes down to the earth and gives a positive touch. It's those little voices in the head that tell you every day "Don't leave that person's email thrown in, go through the door. It will take two seconds and you will improve your day." I would like to think that this is what happens. It is a beautiful way to think about it because we are all not one? We are all part of the others. We want to believe it or not, we are all connected. I would like to think that people who die become bright particles and form those voices in your head that guide you through the right thing.

'The Good Place' in full is available on Netflix Spain.