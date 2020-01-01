Kristal Silva confesses that he likes Danilo Carrera and endangers his next wedding

The driver Kristal Silva, who became known to be chosen as Miss Mexico 2016, would be willing to cancel his next wedding after revealing that he likes the actor Danilo Carrera.

The 28-year-old will marry next March 21, 2020 with his fiance Luis Angel in a celebration that is expected to take place in a hacienda of Cuernavaca

However, that union is in danger after what was announced in the section ‘Snooping in the networks of celebrities’ of the morning program Come Joy, where Kristal Silva Collaborate for a while.

There the driver too Sergio Sepulveda revealed that his partner is attracted to the television actor who is currently the boyfriend of the beautiful actress Michelle Renaud.

“Kristal has always said that he could cancel the marriage if he speaks to him (Danilo Carrera),” was the confession of Sepulveda. Given that, Silva He preferred to confirm it rather than contradict himself:

"You don't remember that in‘ Who dares? "I said that I liked Danilo Carrera, I better go so that I don't get complicated," said the former representative of the important beauty pageant.

With information from TV Notes and La Verdad Noticias

