Kris Jenner has given Stormi for Christmas a house bigger than my flat

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This video of Stormi Webster doing ‘snow’ is the cutest thing you'll see in a long time.

Kendall Jenner has imitated her sister painting her lips but Stormi's version is much better.

He is barely 2 years old and we already feel genuine jealousy of Stormi Webter. He is already a true star of the red carpet, is considered the most adorable baby on Instagram, celebrated a birthday tall at Disney Land, has the brilli-brilli necklace of your dreams and his collection of branded bags is already bigger than what will be ours never. But for big the house of ‘dolls’ given to her by her grandmother, Kris Jennerfor Christmas That is also bigger than our apartment.

In a video called ‘VLOG: My 2019 Christmas decoration’, Kylie Jenner He has shared, among other things, the gift that his mother, Kris Jenner, has prepared for his daughter, Stormi. It's about nothing more and nothing less than a house for her alone which also had Kylie very similar when she was little.

Seriously, we're freaking out.

Kris Jenner gives her granddaughter Stormi a house for herself

If you are familiar with the gifts that the Kardashian family makes each other, this probably won't surprise you a bit. In fact, Kourtney herself gave her children a house ‘to play’, unless it was valued at $ 100,000. In this case, Kris Jenner has given the gift to Stormi and has made it seem more sentimental than material to refurbish the furniture in the house that Kylie had when she was little so that you "have the same memories with your daughter"Kris said.