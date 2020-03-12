Entertainment

Krillin as strong as Saitama in this crossover between Dragon Ball Z and One Punch Man

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Dragon Ball Z it was one of the most popular series in anime history. She who started the legend of Super Saiyan, by Goku and Vegeta. That said, it's also the series of all the other minor characters like Gohan, for example Krillin, present in the opera since Goku was still a child.

Just the latter, although present since the beginning of the series, was immediately evident strength gap that over time he went to create with his childhood friend Goku. And yet, if there is one thing that must be admitted, it is how Kulilin never stepped back, beyond the circumstances. Fighting and getting busy even when the situation was beyond his reach.

It was not for nothing that he also met some unhappy death, like the famous explosion that saw him involved on the planet Namek versus Freezer and that started the Super Saiyan legend. To the uncontrolled fury of Son Goku.

However, as far as the strength of our protagonist can be questionable, he remains one of the most characters loved and appreciated (sfottuti) of the whole series. Not for nothing, an artist from Reddit, 7SoldTheWorld, wanted to do it justice through a fan art that unites him with one of the strongest characters that the world of anime and manga has ever seen: Saitama of One Punch Man.

Exactly, you got it right. Most likely inspired by the lack of hair of the two, the boy decided to review the scene of Namek, giving Kulilin the role that Goku had in the original story. As you can see from the illustration at the bottom of the article, Kulilin is seen to lose his temper and suffer one bizarre transformation which makes him become Saitama, who with just one punch, beheads the cruel and very strong Freeza to death.

What do you think of the crossover ironic One Punch Man / Dragon Ball created by 7SoldTheWorld? Let us know below in the comments.

Coronavirus, Toei cancels the Dragon Ball tour: "Sorry, traveling is now impossible".

