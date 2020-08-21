Kraven the Hunter: Sony wants Triple Frontier’s JC Chandor to direct the cinecomic

Share it:

Though Venom: The Fury of Carnage of Andy Serkis e Morbius of Daniel Espinosa both have been postponed to 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the forge Sony Pictures continues to work at full volume, and after the announcement of a film written and directed by Olivia Wilde about Spider-Woman, now it’s the turn of Krave The Hunter.

The film dedicated to one of Spider-Man’s most beloved villains has been discussed for a long time, and recently some rumors related to Spider-Man 3 of the MCU have rekindled attention on a possible film adaptation, and the news linked to a important update on the film focusing on the origins of the enemy is a source of great interest for us.

In fact, according to Deadline, sources “close and safe“would have revealed that Sony Pictures he would set his sights on the best J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier, 1981: Indagine a New York, Margin Call, All Is Lost) to direct the film adaptation of Kraven The Hunter, the latest creation put together by the studio. The site also reports that Sony declined to comment on the indiscretion.

Anyway, the The requirements had been one of the studio’s priorities for some time and there would already be a script more or less to finish written by Richard Wenk.

In addition to the titles mentioned, in the pipeline at Sony there are also a film on Madame Web which should be directed by S.J. Clarkson and a transposition of Jackpot for which he was called to the script Mark Guggenheim.