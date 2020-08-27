Koyoharu Gotouge Short Stories: the debut of the author of Demon Slayer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Before getting to publish a full-fledged series, a budding mangaka must prove himself over and over again thanks to self-contained chapters. These are often produced with the goal of serialization in mind, sometimes instead they are made to be a one-off work. After getting the go-ahead from their editor, the mangaka can hope to publish it at one of the magazines chosen by the publishing house. Only if these stories gain some popularity there will be the possibility of turning them into a series.

Virtually every author has gone through these stages early in their career. It is no exception Koyoharu Gotouge, mangaka became famous in recent times thanks to Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba. The main work has become so important as to push Shueisha to collect the four self-contained stories, which until now had appeared sparsely in various magazines, in a single volume called Gotouge Koyoharu Tanpenshuu. The volume is also arriving on September 2, 2020 in Italy thanks to Star Comics called Koyoharu Gotouge Short Stories. Let’s go and discover the beginnings of Koyoharu Gotouge.

Four stories united by blood

The volume opens with “On the hunt for the hunter“, a story that already from the title refers to the author’s most recent success. With this story he won a Weekly Shonen Jump debut award and was also the first oneshot that started Gotouge towards a career as a mangaka. In a Japanese village, a handful of demons are worrying that one of their kind is getting too busy in the area and the risk is attracting unwanted attention from hunters. They will then have to deal with this danger themselves. The second story is “The Monjushiro brothers“, centered on a strange pair of assassins who only accepts certain types of assignments. The duo meets Shizuka, an orphan who wants to avenge her father’s death and thus indicates to these bizarre characters the name of their target. Making use of a power based on some insects, the two set out to accomplish the feat.

Then there is Rokkotsu, third oneshot and that was also one of the participants in the Gold Future Cup 2014 of Weekly Shonen Jump. The prize went to the other competitor, Devilyman, but Gotouge’s self-contained chapter attracted attention. The protagonist is Abara, a man capable of seeing people’s feelings, from malice to joy, from love to fear. His job is to purify those with evil feelings and he will find himself embroiled in a small case of missing girls.

Finally there is Haeniwa Zigzag, the last oneshot in chronological order before the advent of Demon Slayer and which was published in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2015. A story of curses and fights where the protagonist is Zigzag, a particular character who makes use of some seeds to fight with his opponents.

A style that is always raw and unmistakable

Koyoharu Gotouge presented in Demon Slayer always brutal and bloody content. These have distant roots since the author’s first oneshots already possessed these characteristics. There is indeed a vein of blood which connects all the adventures of Koyoharu Gotouge Short Stories, or the macabre and the clashes full of splatter. In fact, many of the pages host the battles between the protagonists and the antagonists and the author does not spare himself with dead bodies and dismembered limbs. Even the writing style, with simple but sometimes banal texts, it mirrors the one seen in his work albeit in a more immature version. If these characteristics have been maintained by the mangaka in each work, the same cannot be said of other choices. The first is above all the role of the characters: with the exception of the story “Rokkotsu“, the protagonists were not positive figures. In fact, we have the demons of”On the hunt for the hunter“, the killers in”The Monjushiro brothers“and a Zigzag that is forced to do good and does not send them to say in”Haeniwa Zigzag“.

Gotouge fails to balance the characters’ path well, their history and the events of the various chapters. All too often the author inserts marginal individuals and superfluous details.

This lack of balance is particularly evident in “On the hunt for the hunter“, the first ever story written by Koyoharu Gotouge and that she was also the only one not prepared in the company of an editor. Here we have the point of view of as many as five characters who are compressed and sometimes mixed together at any moment, as if the mangaka necessarily wanted to present all the situations together, obtaining a chaotic result. Neither “The Monjushiro brothers“and in”Rokkotsu“You can see the improvements of Gotouge who begins to mix everything better, even if he does not reach a perfect result. Finally there is another step forward in”Haeniwa Zigzag“, the shonen of the stories and the most captivating for construction and presentation. It is no coincidence, however, that none of these have been transformed into a long-running serialization.

The volume of Koyoharu Gotouge Short Stories ends with a few pages showing the sketches of various characters. An interesting addition that could also anticipate the author’s next story, now that it’s done Demon Slayer and has gained quite a bit more experience in managing the story and the characters.

The drawings

Gotouge showed up in Weekly Shonen Jump with a Demon Slayer drawn with a particular drawing style. Little shonen and very amateur, with flat characters and unattractive action. If going forward with the manga we find improvements, going back in time we obviously cannot find completely satisfactory drawings. The author often recycles the character designs by changing a few details and many of them in fact have also been reported in Demon Slayer with other clothes – or even identical as in the case of Tamayo and Yushiro, to which Gotouge is particularly attached. Very often the characters are disproportionate and in the phases of action this defect, over time, amplifies. In short, more than for its graphic beauty, this volume is recommended to all those who want to discover the beginnings of the author of Demon Slayer and the origins of a style that has conquered the world.