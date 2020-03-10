Kourtney Kardashian also has something to say about the coronavirus

Share it:

Kourtney Kardashian recommends that we all wash our hands, the star measure against the spread of coronavirus, with his new sweatshirt.

At this point we don't have to tell you what the coronavirus because you will know more than enough. In the media there is no talk of anything else (we already gave you some data to not panic) and what to say about social networks … They are fuming with the issue, go. Well, the Kardashian, which as it is popularly said 'they are in all the scrubs', were not going to be left out of this issue, of course. They also have something to say about it. And they have done as only they know, taking a slice of the way.

According to experts, Wash hands frequently It is one of the most recommended measures to avoid contagion. Kourtney Kardashian does not want us to forget the importance of this issue and he has put on a sweatshirt with this message on his back. "Please wash your hands", you can read on the back of it. And she has not only done it for our health, but also to support Scott Disick, who although she is her ex-husband, is still very present in her life.

Kourtney Kardashian's 'anti coronavirus' sweatshirt

Kourtney KardashianInstagram

It turns out that this sweatshirt is from his clothing firm (but does all the 'klan' have one?), Talentless. Or what is the same, without talent. The choice of the name puzzles us a little, but good. But what catches our attention is the price of this garment, and that is that each sweatshirt of these costs 113 euros

113 euros for a garment to be at home, eye. Well, with this we already confirm what we already knew, that in this family you get profitability from anything. If not, remember when Kylie launched the shirts inspired by her viral moment of 'Rise and Sine'. Of course, this time we forgive him because it is for a good reason.