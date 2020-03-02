TV Shows

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian without fear of the coronavirus travel to Paris

March 1, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, two of the great representatives of the most famous family in the middle of the show, challenged the world crisis that is being caused by the coronavirus and the alerts issued by some countries for containing the disease and traveled to Paris this weekend .

Kim, leader of the popular Kardashian-Jenner clan, traveled with her husband, Kanye West and 7-year-old daughter North West, accompanied by her older sister and daughter Penelope, to attend a religious meeting organized by the musical choir in which the singer works.

According to the American Daily Mail, celebrities did take proper precautions on their arrival at the city airport to protect against the coronavirus.

However, without fear, the celebrities were observed through the streets of Paris without any precaution, but looking dazzling in latex attires of the fashion house of Balmain that framed their sculptural figures to enter the Des Bouffes Du Nord Theater.

In that theater, the singer Kanye West was holding a private and religious meeting with his choir and prayer group, with which he has performed by all the states of the American country and now continues in Paris.

Leaving aside the worries about the disease that terrifies everyone and emerged in the city of Wuhan, both the famous as their daughters and the rapper looked the most fashionistas during their stay in Paris and delighted with each and every one of Your outfits.

.

