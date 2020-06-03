Korean Son gave details of his military service experience: "We were 10 people in one room"

Share it:

They are, with bulletproof helmets, in one of the camps in South Korea (Park Ji-ho / Yonhap via AP)

Tottenham had authorized Heung-min Son to finish his obligations with the compulsory military service in South Korea and the stoppage of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-year-old took advantage of the details of his stay in his native land.

“I couldn't say everything I have done but I have enjoyed it. It's been a tough three weeks. A good experience", Sonny commented on the official social networks of the Spurs, in what was his first public dialogue after the tasks in his country.

It should be remembered that for having won the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games with his national team, the South Korean was benefited with a reduction in the length of stay as a military man: it was 21 months and he was only summoned 21 days.

“In the first days we didn't know each other so it was a bit weird, some of them couldn't not talk to me. But we soon met each other and in the end we were all joking and enjoying together. You have to spend every day with your colleagues, there were ten of us in one room, so we worked and got together a lot"Added Son.

Tottenham welcomed the Korean on social media (Twitter: @Spurs_ES)

The appointment was recorded at the Marine Corps firing range in Seogwipo, on Jeju Island. The training helped former Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen keep in shape, since the arrest of football had forced him to keep working personally.

The Asian joined Tottenham training under the tutelage of José Mourinho, who was waiting for him with open arms to prepare him along with the rest of his team for the resumption of the British championship. Son is key for the Portuguese coach: he scored 16 goals so far this season until the fracture in one of his arms in mid-February.

In two weeks, the Premier will have action again as it happens in the Bundesliga and, soon, in the Spanish league. Some fear that the country may take a step back in the phases to combat COVID-19, but so far the decision to return to football has been made. The contest will be completed with promotions and descents, despite the fact that some teams wanted to suppress it.

Authorities confirmed that a small number of matches will take place in neutral status for prevention. In addition, Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters confirmed that the Var It will be present just as it is throughout the competition. It is awaited by the announcement of the calendar that stopped last March.

