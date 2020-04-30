TV Shows

Korean not only imitates Valentín Elizalde on TikTok, but also Los Tucanes de Tijuana

April 29, 2020
Edie Perez
His name is Jinseop Lee and he has caused a great sensation by carrying out a peculiar imitation of the late singer Valentín Elizalde. This person of Korean origin shared in his TikTok account @ Lili.lee.mx a video where he sings in his language the well-known song "Vete ya" from "El Gallo de Oro".

"'Go now' Korean version, don't ignore me, I had a hard time translating it," said Jinseop Lee in the description of his video on TikTok singing the song by Valentín Elizalde; It should be noted that this video has today more than 30 thousand reproductions.

According to the information on their social networks, Jinseop Lee is a Korean professor at a university in Mexico City. "I understand the difficulty of learning a totally different language because I am also a student of Spanish, but of course you can improve and learn a lot, I want to help those who want to learn Korean with interesting lessons. Thank you very much for visiting my channel," he wrote in your YouTube channel description.

After many of his followers or people who have seen his video singing the song by Valentín Elizalde, asked him to share the pronunciation of the Korean version of "Vete ya".




"La Chona" in its Korean version on TikTok

Likewise, in his TikTok account, the Korean teacher has shared the version in his language of "La Chona" by Los Tucanes de Tijuana and "La del moño colorado" made famous by the group Los Pedernales.

