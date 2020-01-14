Konami's Solomon Program will be released on Nintendo Switch, demo coming soon

Share it:

Surprisingly, last week Konami announced Solomon Program through the pages of the Japanese magazine CoroCoro. Today new details emerge on this project, destined to come out exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

A playable demo of Solomon Program it will be available very soon and more precisely from 17 January thanks to a code that will be attached to the new issue of the MiraCoro Comic magazine. Solomon Program will be a crossmedia project and will include not only a video game but also a comic series designed by Ametarou and published on MiraCoro.

Solomon Program is a strategic RPG with monsters and creatures to collect Pokemon or Monster Hunter style, unfortunately, there are not many other details at the moment, the project seems to be carried out thinking of a rather young audience, as shown by the target of the magazine chosen for the reveal, addressed to elementary school children.

We don't know if Solomon Program will never arrive in the West, at present Konami has not announced anything and any communication on this has been reserved for the Asian market only.