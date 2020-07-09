Konami's Castlevania Grimoire of Souls closes in September

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Konami has announced that Castlevania Grimoire of Souls for iOS and Android will close the next one September 9 and therefore will never reach the Italian stores of App Store and Google Play.

Announced in 2018 e published in Soft Launch only in some countries (including Japan), Castlevania Grimoire of Souls is a 3D action platform with RPG elements and support for Co-Op, the game has obviously not been as successful as hoped and the feedback received must have convinced Konami to permanently stop the project.

In 2019 our Gabriele Carollo tried Castlevania Grimoire of Souls and obtained it not entirely positive impressions: "Castlevania Grimoire of Souls reappears before our eyes surrounded by lights and shadows, a bit like a vampire who craves the heat of the sun on his skin, despite knowing perfectly well that it will lead him to certain death. The title starts from an intriguing narrative pretext, winks smoothly to the fans of the series with the right dose of fan service, but in doing so it seems to forget a part of itself, the one focused on the exploration and the search for puzzles."