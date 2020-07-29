Konami unveils the new Castlevania: it is a mobile game and will be released only in China

Share it:

From the ever vigilant observatory of Daniel Ahmad, the video game analyst known on social media as ZhugeEX bounces the news of Konami's announcement of Castlevania Moonlight Rhapsody, a mobile title intended for the Chinese market, in the West.

On the basis of the information obtained by Ahmad, we learn that the top spheres of Konami would have decided to collaborate with the Chinese software house Shengqu Games to give birth to a new project focused on the intellectual property of Castlevania, with landing expected in the coming months on digital stores for mobile systems accessible only in the territory of the Asian superpower.

The title, called Castlevania Moonlight Rhapsody, draws heavily on the tradition of the series and is characterized by a sliding gameplay, an anime-style graphics and a frantic combat system, with actions, special skills and simplified moves due to the limitations imposed by the touchscreen controls.

The first phase of testing of Moonlight Rhapsody should take place by the end of the year, involving only and exclusively the Chinese public. Waiting to record the expected announcement of the return of Castlevania with a "major" chapter for PC and console, for fans of this historic series we suggest "comforting" with our review of Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2, the 8-bit sequel of the spin-off saga created by Inti Creates.