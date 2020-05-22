Konami offers the soundtrack of the Castlevania saga for free on Spotify

Share it:

Little by little, Spotify is filling up with great soundtracks related to the video game industry. And the last great franchise to join has been Castlevania. Basically, Konami has published an interesting selection of melodies from the saga, among which we can find music from the original NES title, from the legendary SOTN, or even from the PS2 installments.

It is still a list in which some are missed and Castlevania installments, but it is certainly a very complete selection, with the entire BSO of many great games. In total, 12 lists that reach the service. You can see Konami’s official announcement (on Twitter), just below these lines.

As you can see from the announcement, Castlevania is just the beginning of a long joint journey between Konami and Spotify. Therefore, it is expected that many other sagas and many other games of the company will arrive through its most memorable melodies. Below we leave you with the full list of soundtracks that have been included regarding Castlevania.

Castlevania Aria of Sorrow & Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Original Soundtrack

Castlevania Chronicles Original Soundtrack

Circle of the Moon & Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance Original Soundtrack

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Original Soundtrack Selection

Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles Original Soundtrack

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Original Soundtrack Selection

Castlevania: Judgment Original Soundtrack

Castlevania: Lament of Innocence Original Soundtrack

Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Original Soundtrack

Castlevania: The Original Game Soundtrack Selection

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin Original Soundtrack Selection

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Original Soundtrack Selection

Finally, it is worth remembering that all this music can be listened to for free on the platform as long as you have an account (which is also free). Of course, if you do not have a Premium Spotify account, the price to pay is the inclusion of ads. Anyway, it is a very important detail to keep in mind.

