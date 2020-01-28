Konami is valuing how to retake Silent Hill

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you like horror video games or just have a hard time with a remote in your hands, we know that you have not forgotten about Silent hill and its overwhelming atmosphere. Nor have they forgotten in Konami (although it may seem so).

In recent days we have seen numerous rumors that claimed to know of the development of at least two new installments in the Silent Hill franchise among which would be a totally new title and the remastering of one or more classics.

"We can't share anything right now, but we listen to what consumers say and we are considering several ways to offer a new delivery", a Konami spokesperson told PCGamesN.

At the end of last year a rumor emerged that spoke of an alleged peace agreement between Konami and Kojima so that both entities carried out the canceled Silent Hills, something that matched the new Japanese project, because in his own words he has been documenting for Work on a new horror video game.

And with regard to the latest rumors, there has been talk of a partial restart of the franchise and also an interactive adventure in the style of what is seen in the video games of Telltale Games and the like.

At the moment there is no official confirmation that anything new is being developed under the name of Silent Hill and the closest we have received is this confirmation from a spokesman for the study in which he assures that they are still thinking about the license and the way to bring it up to date again.

Silent Hills captivated half the world despite being a conceptual demo that eventually would not have had much to do with the final project had it not been canceled.