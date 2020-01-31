Konami: declining profits for the Digital Entertainment division

Share it:

The financial results of the last quarter highlight a generally positive situation for Konami, despite the falling profits for the Digital Entertainment division, which also includes the video game business.

The drop in profits is mainly due to the high costs incurred for the production of the games in the catalog and the increase in research and development costs. For the current fiscal year, Konami is focusing on three games: eFootball PES 2020 (and related eSports competitions), Professional Baseball Spirits A (very popular in Japan) e Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links.

The company said it was satisfied with the performance of the three titles mentioned, especially as regards the versions Mobile and Free to Play, with eFootball PES 2020 which seems to have recorded good numbers. The company is also developing new titles such as Loveplus Every and IIDX Ulimate Mobile and will continue to invest in eSports with eFootball PRO and baseball competitions.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding the will of bring old IP back to life, for some time there has been talk of a possible return of Silent Hill and Castlevania, Konami did not however make his plans for the future, simply reiterating that the digital entertainment business will remain one of the most important sectors in which to invest resources and money .