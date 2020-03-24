Konami confirms that it will not leave Silent Hill and denies the leaks

Share it:

We have good news and also bad news. Why we start is indifferent, considering that the headline of this news speaks for itself. In recent times we have had many rumors regarding the return of the Silent Hill saga. The latter spoke of up to two new projects.

One could be related to the canceled Silent Hills, while another could be a reboot of the saga made by Sony and with members of the original team. Well, Konami has confirmed that they will not abandon the saga, but that what will come in the future will be different from everything that is being said at the moment.

In addition, it has been very forceful in terms of his statements (via Rely On Horror). This is what they have said about it: "We are aware of all the rumors and reports, but we can confirm that they are not true. It does not mean that we are completely closing the door to the franchise, it just is not the way it is reported.".

Some declarations that, after all, return us to the starting point. To the point that right now it is completely impossible to know if there is a game (or several) of the saga in development. The only thing we know for sure is that some of the members who have worked in the saga historically, like Masahiro Ito (monster desasaplander), are involved in some project. But at no time has it been clear what type of project it is. Nor if they all work in the same.

