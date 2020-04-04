Komi Can't Communicate won the "manga we want in anime", but what is it about?

Share it:

Among the many competitions dedicated to fans, there is one annual that highlights manga that, despite the success, have not yet become an anime for various reasons and that fans would like. And in the first place, not one of the many Shueisha manga was classified as Spy x Family or Chainsaw Man, but Komi Can't Communicate.

The Japanese competition that was to be unveiled at Anime Japan 2020 but obviously disclosed by other means given the cancellation of the event revealed what the results of the survey have been for a few weeks. To the first place was Komi-san wa Komyushou Desu, westernized as Komi Can't Communicate, written and drawn by Tomohito Oda.

The manga is published on Weekly Shonen Sunday, the same magazine as Detective Conan and Silver Spoon, and has been successfully published since May 18, 2016. With sixteen volumes and still ongoing, it follows the story of Shoko Komi, a girl enrolled in the prestigious Itan private academy. In a very short time she earned the rank of most popular girl in the school for her beauty, distinguished by her long black hair and slender figure. Unfortunately the girl has a serious problem: she has a communicative disturbance.

The school days will pass without the girl being able to communicate with others, her classmates will believe her an ice queen while she is just too worried about making a bad impression, until she does the knowledge of Hitohito Tadano, an absolutely normal boy who will help her to open up slowly to the people around her and overcome her annoyance. As a goal, the two decide that Shoko will have to make 100 friends by the end of high school.