Koke: "I am not going to go to my club to tell you to do a test, you have to wait for the 'ok' of Health"

Atlético de Madrid midfielder and captain Jorge 'Koke' Resurrección also recalled that football must wait for the Ministry of Health gives you "the ok" to return to the activity and he made it clear that he will not go directly to his club to ask him to do a "test" of the coronavirus without his approval.

"Now you have to be calm, we all want to return and normality returns, but you have to be waiting for Health, who is the one who has to give 'ok' to everything, "Koke said in statements to Spanish Television.

The Madrilenian does not doubt that the footballers have a "desire" to be able to do what they "like" the most "which is to play soccer." "The concern beyond training individually is group training"he recalled.

"We will have to do tests to find out how people are, but as long as Health gives us the 'ok'. I am not going to go to my club to tell them to do a test," he said, warning that things should be "done". well so there are no infections. " "We have to clean and clean ourselves, we still don't know anything about masks or gloves"he added.

Koke stressed that during this break "what they have" lost the most "is contact with the ball" and issues "at the tactical level", which are "working" with Diego Pablo Simeone, with whom they hold "individual and collective meetings to correct game situations. "

"Soccer without the fans is totally different, I do not get used to the idea, but Health comes first and we will have to play behind closed doors to return to normality, "said the mattress, who is" optimistic "for the future and if the pandemic will be overcome." Surely doing things as they have to be done we end up going out, "he said.