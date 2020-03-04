Kojima shows Death Stranding photo mode

Share it:

The announcement of the release date of Death stranding On PC it came with a surprise gift, the inclusion of photo mode in the game of Kojima Productions, a functionality that has become essential in the great titles of this generation.

Hideo Kojima himself has published in his personal Twitter profile a video that shows the operation of the photo mode of this game and its various options, although there will be many that have not yet been seen in the final version.

"These are some examples of Photo Mode in the PC version. We will talk about how to create them in another video later. Some team members and I love taking photos and enjoy making this mode possible, available on June 2".

At any time in the game it will be possible to stop the action and freely move the camera to capture what we want and apply some effects. You can change the lighting, depth of field, opening and add filters. You can have Sam adopt various poses or facial expressions, remove him from the scene and more. You can also use frames and turn the scene into a poster. The usual thing in this tool that we have already seen in so many games.

In another tweet, Kojima mentioned that he would like to hold a photo contest like the one held with Metal Gear Solid 2 when you could take pictures inside the game with a camera that the protagonist had in the inventory.

Incidentally, he revealed that in the first Metal Gear Solid he turned some of the members of the development team into ghosts that could only be seen using the game camera in certain places. Something that can be done in several games of the saga with the same method.

Now it is not ruled out that there is something hidden in Death Stranding that can only be revealed using the new Photo Mode, it would not be surprising given how fond the Japanese is to hide secrets in their games.