Kojima publishes a cryptic trailer for Death Stranding

February 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
Being true to his style of not leaving anything clear every time he opens his mouth, Hideo Kojima has published a new trailer for Death stranding on his Twitter profile obviously inspired by the 1917 film by Sam Mendes and anticipating something coming in 2020.

The video shows Sam running away from a plane that plummets and strolls through war trenches. All these are details and scenes that appear in the game or in its promotional videos and therefore the idea that it is a new DLC is almost completely ruled out.

Most likely we are facing a new trailer of the PC version for that aspect ratio 21: 9 in which the video seems to be edited. Nor is it that it helps much if this is the case due to the poor compression of videos made by Twitter.

Anyway, Kojima has again used his latest work to pay tribute to one of the most interesting films of the past year, as Mendes' work took a Golden Globe for Best Drama, several Oscar among which They include Better sound, Better photography and Better visual effects. Similarly, several awards for Best Director, Best British Film and many other medals in different finery.

Another reason why Kojima has an excuse to merge these two worlds is that both stories coincide in showing warlike environments. Already in the first trailers of the video game we could see how Del Toro raffled off a series of trenches that also have their role in the final game. In addition the war speech has always been very strong in the works of the Japanese and so it has been seen in the Metal Gear Solid saga.

