Kojima Productions would be targeted by Sony: announcement of the acquisition coming soon?

Rumors have been circulating the net for several weeks that Sony would be about to announce the acquisition of a new software house, in order to expand the already large family of Worldwide Studios in view of the future, which will be marked by the new generation of PlayStation 5.

One of the studies that ended up in the crosshairs of Sony could be Kojima Productions, which recently released Death Stranding and celebrated its fourth anniversary. The first to suggest this hypothesis was Geoff Keighley, a great friend of Kojima, with a sibylline tweet of about ten days ago, which is now reinforced by a rumor launched on the net by HipHopGamer. The streamer, in a 24 minute long video, says that Sony is planning to acquire Kojima Productions to further enlarge its already wide range of exclusives. The studio would already be working on a horror game, a genre that the good Kojima has already shown that he loves on more than one occasion. This hypothesis would also be in line with a recent rumor, according to which Sony is developing a new horror game.

The deal would have been facilitated the good relations between Kojima Productions and Sony itself, which provided great support during the study opening process, which started in 2015. Hideo Kojima also appears to have had an important influence during design of the design of PS5 and in the technical advancement of the Decima Engine (owned by Guerrilla Games and already used in Death Stranding) which would already be functional on PlayStation 5.

HipHopGamer, however, has not revealed its sources, therefore we advise you not to take this information for certain. We look forward to a possible official announcement by Sony. As for the next-gen console, according to some rumors the official reveal of PS5 is expected in February.