Kojima Productions will not be in the GDC because of the coronavirus

This year the Game Developers Conference San Francisco will have fewer attendees than expected since many of the speakers are getting out of the car as concerns related to the infection of the coronavirus grow.

The study has announced its absence at the convention and therefore the cancellation of the talks that were going to be given by two of the members of the development team, Hideo Kojima and Eric Johnson

Kojima Productions has made the difficult decision to cancel our participation in the Game Developers Conference of 2020 given the growing concern about the coronavirus. Although there was a lot of expectation, this cancellation means that the sessions of Hideo Kojima for the 19th and Eric Johnson's for the 16th have also been canceled.

Kojima Productions has made the difficult decision to cancel our participation at the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to increasing concerns related to coronavirus. (1/2) https://t.co/K6FJtq5Tpx – Kojima Productions (@ KojiPro2015_EN) February 24, 2020

A few days ago Sony and Facebook announced that there will be no presence of PlayStation and Oculus at the fair due to the proliferation of cases of infected coronavirus outside China.

Since then we have seen how in Italy several villages were quarantined after confirming multiple infected by contagion. This has not helped the fear generated by the outbreak decrease.

For this same reason, PlayStation canceled its attendance at PAX East, a decision that the Mayor of Boston did not like at all, who considers that as a great technological power the company has the responsibility to act according to the facts and not to unfounded fears, referring to the absence of any type of infection in the city (although in the United States there have been cases already).

At the moment it does not seem that COVID-19 is under control and new cases continue to emerge in and out of China every day.