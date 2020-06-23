Kojima Productions opens new social accounts: 'news coming' from the Death Stranding team

Share it:

As the release of the PC version of Death Stranding approaches, expected for July 14, something intriguing seems to be moving around the house. Kojima Productions.

As you can see at the bottom of this news, the software house led by Hideo Kojima in fact, it has significantly expanded its communication network. In particular, the opening of seven new official Twitter accounts by Kojima Productions, dedicated to as many idioms. Specifically, the software house has launched its communication campaign in Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish.

At the moment, the new social channels all carry the same message, of which we report the Italian version: "Welcome to the official Twitter channel in Italian of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. We are excited to have you on board. News coming soon!". The wording linked to new arrivals and the simultaneous enhancement of the communication channels quickly put the community of enthusiasts in turmoil waiting to know the nature of the next projects of the team that authored Death Stranding: that a ad is in the home straight?

To find out, we just have to wait: among the many rumors surrounding Hideo Kojima's activities, we remember him, there is also a possible involvement in the development of a Silent Hill for PS5.