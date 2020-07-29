Kojima Productions, new horror game with Junji Ito? The denial comes

Share it:

Between the 1990s and 2000s, Junji Ito has established itself in the international comics scene as one of the main exponents of the horror genre declined in a manga key.

With a huge number of fans constantly waiting for his new works, the mangaka is a widely known figure in the industry. It is therefore not surprising that his latest statements related to a possible collaboration with Hideo Kojima for the realization of a horror game have found a more than rapid spread. Unfortunately, apparently, Junji Ito's intentions have been misunderstood.

Following the strong echo generated by his words, Junji Ito felt the need to offer some clarifications, spread through his official Twitter account. In the Japanese language, the mangaka's words were quickly translated by the community, proving to be one apology message addressed to Hideo Kojima and the gamers. The dialogue between him and the author of Death Stranding, he reveals, was in truth only a brief mention of one vague possibility to achieve something together in a possible future: therefore nothing concrete seems to be currently on the horizon.

For a few weeks, Death Stranding has landed on PC, crossing the borders of the Sony library: at the moment, Kojima Productions has not yet announced the nature of its next project.