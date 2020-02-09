Kojima Productions: Kojima working on the next game, new photo intrigues fans

Share it:

Just a few days ago, Hideo Kojima, from the pages of his very active Twitter account, he had published an intriguing chirping, which had intrigued the gaming community.

The Tweet contained only the wording "Working on a plot", but attached to the same Kojima had inserted a bizarre photograph, which framed several scattered objects on the workplace of the game director. These included the most diverse gadgets: from Akira's iconic motorbike to a mouse pad that seemed to portray Hermen Hulst, the new head of Sony Worldwide Studios. As expected, fans immediately looked for clues about the author of Death Stranding's new videogame project.

Now, Hideo Kojima seems to have decided to further whet the audience's curiosity. As you can see at the bottom of this news, the director has published a new Tweet, in which he writes: "Reviewing the plot". Attached to the twitter we find a new snapshot. Even with a similar shot, the photo now immortalizes some new items, among which a figure of the female version of Homo Ludens, symbol of Kojima Productions. Again, fans active on the social network have started a new and careful analysis of the shot.

Waiting to find out what the author has in store, we remember that in the summer 2020 Death Stranding will arrive on PC.