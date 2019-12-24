Kojima Productions: a very active Hideo Kojima thanks the players of Death Stranding

Share it:

We are now on Christmas Eve, but the founder of Kojima Productions do not give up to stimulate the curiosity of gamers through his Twitter account!

From the pages of the social network, the game director had already announced that he had started to devote himself to the development of the concept of his next video game, an activity that, apparently, has kept him busy also on the occasion of the Christmas' Eve! In a twitter, the Japanese author has in fact revealed that he spent the day in the office, just to work on this mysterious new project. An intention also confirmed in a second nostalgic Tweet: "While I was writing the concept for the next project, I found these old documents on my computer, I miss those first days of work on the presentation documents of Death Stranding". Attached to the Tweet are some concepts related to the adventures of Sam Porter Bridges.

And just to the players of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima wanted to dedicate a special message: "Dear Sam Porter Bridges in the world, thank you for making deliveries on Christmas Eve. Take care of yourself". We take this opportunity to remember that Kojima Productions has decided to celebrate Christmas even in-game: surprisingly, some Death Stranding characters now wear a Santa hat!