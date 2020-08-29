Kojima after Death Stranding: the partnership with a Japanese transport company is born!

Share it:

The leaders of Kojima Productions continue their mission to “connect the world” and, after having launched Death Stranding on PC, confirm that they have signed a partnership with a Japanese transport company.

As reported by the My Game News Flash portal, the Kuroneko Yamato Transport, a Japanese company specializing in home delivery of food and various goods, has launched a series of videogame-themed promotional initiatives linked to the figure of Ludens, the mascot of Kojima Productions.

In the company of black cat acting as Kuroneko’s mascot, astronaut Ludens will become part of a product line that will include, among other things, t-shirts, encouragement flyers for the company’s employees and awards for customers of this service of Japanese transport. Also by virtue of the partnership signed with the development house of the father of Metal Gear, by visiting the official Kuroneko Yamato Transport portal it is possible to download a free wallpaper that immortalizes, of course, Ludens and his new feline friend.

While we wait to find out what other surprises the authors of Kojima Productions will reserve for us, we remind you that Hideo Kojima will be at the Venice Film Festival 2020. The Japanese master will attend the Venice Biennale which will be held from 2 to 12 September and will be among the judges of the Premio Venice Virtual Reality together with director Celine Tricart (The Key) and director Asif Kapadia (The Warrior, Maradona).