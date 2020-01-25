Kojima after Death Stranding: smaller games in episodic format coming soon?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, a 30-page long special dedicated to the fourth anniversary of Kojima Productions, a studio founded by Hideo Kojima in 2016 that has already published a title of the caliber of Death Stranding.

The Japanese game designer and his longtime collaborator Yoji Shinkawa, in addition to retracing the last years of hard work, also spoke of the future, which seems to be open to numerous possibilities. Hideo Kojima has indeed confessed that he would like to develop smaller games, such as those in episodic format and / or addressed exclusively to digital platforms, and at the same time carry on the processing of more ambitious projects, along the lines of Death Stranding, so to speak.

Kojima has previously worked on smaller games, such as Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, which served as a prologue to the much more full – bodied The Phantom Pain, and P.T., which instead represented a playable teaser of the now defunct Silent Hills. It also shines through from his statements the intention of Kojima Productions to carry out multiple projects simultaneously, as only large studios manage to do.

During the same interview, the two said that the next game by Kojima Productions could be based on mecha, and did not rule out the possibility of creating a manga or even an anime together. We take this opportunity to remind you that Hideo Kojima will hold a conference at GDC 2020 in March.