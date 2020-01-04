Koisuru Asteroid is available today, the launch trailer is a joy to behold

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Simultaneously with his highly anticipated debut on Crunchyroll, the brand new anime seinen Koisuru Asteroid has revealed all the information regarding the airing of the first season. At the top of the article you can take a look at the splendid subtitled launch trailer, shared recently by the animation studio Kobo stave.

In case you never had time to recover the 3 volumes of the original work of Quro, we remind you that the synopsis of the work reads as follows: "Mira, a student, dreams of joining the astronomy club of her school to keep the promise made some time before to a man. Determined to discover new asteroids, Mira, however, has to deal with a problem: the school's astronomy club was dismantled and later merged with that of Earth sciences ".

As previously reported, the anime is available today on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles and will continue its programming every Friday, until the airing of the twelfth and final episode. The pilot also showed a small educational video featuring some anime characters, similar to what Dr. Stone did over the previous months.

The staff, led by the director Daisuke Hiramaki (Pokemon X & Y, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai), also boasts the presence of the writer Yuka Yamada (Samurai Warrios, Digimon) and the character designer Jun Yamazaki (Three Colors, Uzamaid!). Among other information, the titles of the two acronyms were also revealed, respectively Aruiteiko! of the singer Nao Toyama (voice actress of vice-president Mikage Sakurai in the series) e Yozora of Minor Suzuki.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!