Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia celebrates the unpublished episode with these sketches

As we saw in the trailer for the new episode of My Hero Academia 4, the conclusion of the work of Kohei Horikoshi promises to be full of twists and action. To celebrate the occasion, the mangaka wanted to share two of his designs.

Find the tweets of the Japanese author at the bottom of the news, in the message you can see two drawings featuring the characters of his most famous series. In the first image we find in the foreground one of the most loved superheroines by fans: we are talking about Rumi "Mirko" Usagiyama, immortalized in a particular pose by the TV cameras, after her instead the mangaka illustrated the other characters. Here is Kohei Horikoshi's comment: "Today at 17:30 the new episode of the anime will air! There will be Hawk's first appearance". The tweet immediately went viral, receiving over 100 thousand likes and more than 24 thousand shares.

The next message was also very popular with fans, particularly as it features the newcomer, Hawk, in a fun drawing. Looking forward to hearing about the fifth season of series focused on Deku and his friends, we leave you with these indiscretions about the ending of My Hero Academia 4, an episode that will be available starting from 20:00 today on Saturday 28 March on VVVVID.