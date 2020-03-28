Entertainment

Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia celebrates the unpublished episode with these sketches

March 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As we saw in the trailer for the new episode of My Hero Academia 4, the conclusion of the work of Kohei Horikoshi promises to be full of twists and action. To celebrate the occasion, the mangaka wanted to share two of his designs.

Find the tweets of the Japanese author at the bottom of the news, in the message you can see two drawings featuring the characters of his most famous series. In the first image we find in the foreground one of the most loved superheroines by fans: we are talking about Rumi "Mirko" Usagiyama, immortalized in a particular pose by the TV cameras, after her instead the mangaka illustrated the other characters. Here is Kohei Horikoshi's comment: "Today at 17:30 the new episode of the anime will air! There will be Hawk's first appearance". The tweet immediately went viral, receiving over 100 thousand likes and more than 24 thousand shares.

READ:  A beautiful Fubuki shines in the new One-Punch Man themed cosplay

The next message was also very popular with fans, particularly as it features the newcomer, Hawk, in a fun drawing. Looking forward to hearing about the fifth season of series focused on Deku and his friends, we leave you with these indiscretions about the ending of My Hero Academia 4, an episode that will be available starting from 20:00 today on Saturday 28 March on VVVVID.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.